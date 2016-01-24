WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - The billionaire former mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg, is thinking about running for president as an independent candidate, US media report.

Unnamed advisers told the New York Times the 73-year-old sees a gap and has instructed staff to draw up plans, BBC News reports.

Last year he commissioned a poll to see how he might perform against Republican frontrunner Donald Trump and Democratic favourite Hillary Clinton.

Mr Bloomberg would reportedly pump $1bn of his fortune into a campaign.

He has yet to make a statement on the issue but members of his staff have told other US media that he is indeed thinking about running, especially if Mrs Clinton is wounded by her rival Bernie Sanders.

The New York Times also reports that he has set a deadline for making a final decision in early March, when he could still enter the race in all 50 states.

The Republican and Democratic candidates face their first real test in just over a week, when Iowa becomes the first state to make its choice of nominee.