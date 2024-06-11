U.S. Embassy in Astana and Consulate General in Almaty moving to new visa services provider

The U.S. Embassy in Astana and the U.S. Consulate General in Almaty are moving to a new visa services provider on June 10, 2024, Kazinform News Agency cites the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Kazakhstan.

All scheduled nonimmigrant and immigrant visa interview appointments remain valid.

To access the new appointment system, visit the website https://ais.usvisa-info.com . All visa applicants should use this website beginning June 10 to obtain visa information, pay any required nonimmigrant visa fees, schedule a nonimmigrant visa appointment, and receive document courier services.

Please follow the below instructions depending on the status of your nonimmigrant visa application:

If you paid your nonimmigrant visa application fee using https://www.ustraveldocs.com, follow the steps below to create a user account in the new visa system and associate it with your existing visa application record. These steps will allow you to schedule appointments, make changes, submit requests, and verify or modify your document return options.

Go to https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-kz/niv/ and click on “Apply”.

From the Sign-up page, select the option “I paid my visa application fee prior to June 10, 2024, and I need to link my existing application record to my new user account”.

Complete the applicant information page. Note: This information must match the key data fields in your existing application record (e.g., full name, date of birth, passport number and DS-160 confirmation number).

If the information entered matches your existing application record, the system will associate your record with your new user account, and you will be able to manage your visa application record online

If you have NOT paid the nonimmigrant visa application fee and want to begin the application process for a U.S. visa, please follow the below steps.

Go to https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-kz/niv/ and click on “Apply”.

From the Sign-up page, select the option “I have completed the U.S. Nonimmigrant Visa Applicant (DS-160) form and I need to apply for a visa”.

Create a user account.

Pay the required visa application fee.

Select a document return location.

Schedule a visa interview appointment.

Through the new appointment system, applicants qualifying for interview waiver will be able to submit their visa application documents to the Consular Section in Astana or Almaty through a courier service and collect their documents following adjudication at designated pick-up locations.

Please note that the visa application fee will not increase as a result of these process changes.

The implementation of this new system is part of the United States Department of State’s efforts to continually improve services for our visa applicants.

Visa applicants who need assistance following the above steps can contact our support desk at: https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-kz/niv/information/contact_us