US Embassy in Kazakhstan begins campaign «25 years together» dedicated to anniversary of establishment of relations between USA and Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The friendship between Kazakhstan and USA with the emphasis on three main themes: modernization, friendship and partnership - became the keynote of the information campaign titled "25 years together" launched by the US Embassy in Kazakhstan.

A briefing of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the USA to Kazakhstan George Krol was held in Astana today. The Ambassador informed about the launch of the campaign titled "25 years together". The American initiative is divided into three parts: innovations, friendship and partnership.

Thus, the delegation of women leaders in the spheres of science, technologies, education and mathematics, who took part in the program of the US Department of State "Women in sphere of high technologies", will pay a visit to Kazakhstan within the launched campaign in March.

Besides, 14 Kazakhstani specialists will also visit the US within the framework of the program titled "Business skills and management in startups".

