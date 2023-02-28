EN
    20:39, 28 February 2023 | GMT +6

    US expresses support for bold reforms initiated by President Tokayev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan takes special role in addressing global problems, U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken stated at a press conference, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken arrived in Kazakhstan today for his first official visit.

    Addressing the press conference, the U.S. Secretary of State praised the reforms on human rights protection, corruption eradiation, as well as the reform on the presidential term (which was reduced to single seven-year term).

    The changes mean Kazakhstan is a favorable country for investment, he said, pledging that the US will continue investing in the Kazakh economy.

    Since 1991, the US has invested over 50 billion US dollars, and will continue investing in the near future, he added.

    The U.S. Secretary of State noted that Kazakhstan is a partner country with a special role in addressing global problems. The country’s exceptional role in nuclear non-proliferation, peacekeeping missions, and space exploration was noted.

    According to Blinken, the C5+1 Ministerial Meeting in Astana focused on the issues of economy, energy, environment, and regional security.

    Earlier it was reported that the U.S. Secretary of State will visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India from Feb.28 to Mar.3.


