EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:50, 29 August 2024 | GMT +6

    U.S. FAA requires investigation into SpaceX Falcon 9 landing failure

    Falcon 9
    Photo: space.com

    The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Wednesday that it was requiring an investigation into the failure of the SpaceX Falcon 9 booster rocket while landing on a droneship at sea, Xinhua reports. 

    Falcon 9 launched 21 of SpaceX's Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit on Wednesday morning from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the U.S. state of Florida.

    After a successful ascent, Falcon 9's first stage booster tipped over following touchdown on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, said SpaceX.

    Teams are assessing the booster's flight data and status, SpaceX added. This was the 23rd flight for the first-stage booster.

    The FAA said it was aware of an anomaly that occurred during the SpaceX Starlink mission. The incident involved the failure of the Falcon 9 booster rocket while landing on a droneship at sea. No public injuries or public property damage have been reported.

    SpaceX canceled another Starlink mission which was scheduled later Wednesday. The company is slated to launch a mission called Polaris Dawn as soon as this week, sending a four-person crew to space. It is unclear how long the Falcon 9 will remain grounded.

    Tags:
    Space exploration World News USA
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    x