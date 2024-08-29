The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Wednesday that it was requiring an investigation into the failure of the SpaceX Falcon 9 booster rocket while landing on a droneship at sea, Xinhua reports.

Falcon 9 launched 21 of SpaceX's Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit on Wednesday morning from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the U.S. state of Florida.

After a successful ascent, Falcon 9's first stage booster tipped over following touchdown on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, said SpaceX.

Teams are assessing the booster's flight data and status, SpaceX added. This was the 23rd flight for the first-stage booster.

The FAA said it was aware of an anomaly that occurred during the SpaceX Starlink mission. The incident involved the failure of the Falcon 9 booster rocket while landing on a droneship at sea. No public injuries or public property damage have been reported.

SpaceX canceled another Starlink mission which was scheduled later Wednesday. The company is slated to launch a mission called Polaris Dawn as soon as this week, sending a four-person crew to space. It is unclear how long the Falcon 9 will remain grounded.