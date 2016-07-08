US flights over Dallas restricted after deadly shooting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Police are engaged in a shootout with an armed suspect after at least two snipers opened fire on police officers during protests in Dallas on July 7 night, killing four officers and injuring seven others, The Telegraph reported.

Three suspects are in custody after the snipers fired "ambush style" upon the officers, Dallas Police Chief David Brown told reporters.

The fourth suspect, currently holed up in a parking garage, is not cooperating and has told negotiators he intends to hurt more law enforcement officials, the chief said.

Earlier, police said a suspicious package was being secured by a bomb squad.

One suspect, who had been in a shootout with Dallas SWAT officers, is in custody and a person of interest has also surrendered, police said. The suspects are reportedly not cooperating with police.

US aviation authorities are restricting flights over Dallas after the deadly shooting.

Source: Trend.az