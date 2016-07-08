EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:01, 08 July 2016 | GMT +6

    US flights over Dallas restricted after deadly shooting

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Police are engaged in a shootout with an armed suspect after at least two snipers opened fire on police officers during protests in Dallas on July 7 night, killing four officers and injuring seven others, The Telegraph reported.

    Three suspects are in custody after the snipers fired "ambush style" upon the officers, Dallas Police Chief David Brown told reporters.

    The fourth suspect, currently holed up in a parking garage, is not cooperating and has told negotiators he intends to hurt more law enforcement officials, the chief said.

    Earlier, police said a suspicious package was being secured by a bomb squad.

    One suspect, who had been in a shootout with Dallas SWAT officers, is in custody and a person of interest has also surrendered, police said. The suspects are reportedly not cooperating with police.

    US aviation authorities are restricting flights over Dallas after the deadly shooting.

    Source: Trend.az

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!