US government shutdown to end for at least 3 weeks

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM The White House and Congress have reached a deal to end government shutdown for three weeks, US President Donald Trump said on Friday.

Trump said that if Republicans and Democrats do not reach an agreement on financing the construction of the wall on the country's southwestern border by the Ferbuary deadline, the government shutdown will resume. "If we don't get a fair deal from Congress, the government will either shut down on February 15, or I will use the powers afforded to me under the laws and Constitution of the United States to address this emergency," Trump said, TASS reports.

US government shutdown started on December 22 when Republicans and Democrats failed to agree on ways to finance the wall on the border with Mexico. The US Administration estimates the cost of the wall construction to stand at around $5.7 billion.