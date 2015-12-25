US gun company to use 4.5-billion-year-old meteorite to make pistols

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The pistols could sell for $1 million at an auction in 2016, CNNMoney said.

"Meteor is rare, more so than terrestrial precious metals and I wanted to create a set of guns that were formed from a material that had intrinsic value," BiaNchin said in an email to CNNMoney on Thursday, specifying that this "hasn't been done before."

According to BiaNchin, meteorite is a difficult material and working with it is like "cutting a rare diamond."

"Building each component has been a science experiment," the Cabot Guns president told CNNMoney.

The Gibeon meteorite fell in southern Africa, in Namibia, in prehistoric times. Samples of the meteorite were first brought to Europe (London) in the 1830's. The material was classified as iron meteorite; it is composed of an iron-nickel alloy containing certain amounts of cobalt and phosphorus.

