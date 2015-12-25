EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:12, 25 December 2015 | GMT +6

    US gun company to use 4.5-billion-year-old meteorite to make pistols

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The pistols could sell for $1 million at an auction in 2016, CNNMoney said.

    "Meteor is rare, more so than terrestrial precious metals and I wanted to create a set of guns that were formed from a material that had intrinsic value," BiaNchin said in an email to CNNMoney on Thursday, specifying that this "hasn't been done before."

    According to BiaNchin, meteorite is a difficult material and working with it is like "cutting a rare diamond."

    "Building each component has been a science experiment," the Cabot Guns president told CNNMoney.

    The Gibeon meteorite fell in southern Africa, in Namibia, in prehistoric times. Samples of the meteorite were first brought to Europe (London) in the 1830's. The material was classified as iron meteorite; it is composed of an iron-nickel alloy containing certain amounts of cobalt and phosphorus.

    Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com Photo: © Wikipedia

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!