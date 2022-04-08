EN
    17:18, 08 April 2022

    US House speaker tests positive for coronavirus

    WASHINGTON. KAIZNFORM - US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for the coronavirus, her spokesman said Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    «After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic. The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,» Drew Hammill wrote on Twitter.

    Pelosi, 81, will quarantine consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and «encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly,» said Hammill.

    Pelosi stood near President Joe Biden while hosting former President Barack Obama at an event at the White House on Tuesday.



