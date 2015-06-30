US, Iran make progress on sanctions issue at nuclear talks

VIENNA. KAZINFORM - Iran and the United States have made some progress on the issue of removing sanctions against the Islamic Republic, sources close to the nuclear negotiations told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and US Secretary of State John Kerry is still underway, Sputnik wrote.

'The meeting between [Iranian Foreign Minister Javad] Zarif and [US Secretary of State John] Kerry is still going on. There is progress on the issue of removing sanctions,' the sources said.

Representatives of Tehran, as well as the G5+1 group, comprising Russia, the United States, China, France, the United Kingdom and Germany, are negotiating in Vienna to reach a comprehensive agreement on Iran's nuclear program ahead of the Tuesday midnight deadline.

The West imposed the anti-Tehran sanctions as it believed Iran was trying to develop nuclear weapons under the guise of a civilian nuclear program. The Islamic Republic has repeatedly denied those allegations.

The final agreement on Iran should ensure the peaceful nature of country's nuclear program in exchange for lifting of restrictions. The schedule for removing the sanctions has been a contentious subject between Iran and international mediators.

Source: IRNA