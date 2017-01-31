US-Kazakhstan military cooperation discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Minister of Defense, General-Colonel Saken Zhassuzakov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the USA in Kazakhstan George Krol have met in Astana.

As informed by the press service of the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan, the parties discussed the issues of bilateral military cooperation between the defense ministries of the two countries and touched upon the perspectives of interaction and experience exchange in the sphere of personnel training, and the possibilities of mutual exchange of military students and a range of other relevant subjects.

Minister Zhassuzakov thanked the US Ambassador for delivering the fourth helicopter Huey by the American party within the military technical cooperation.



For today in the context of military cooperation between Kazakhstan and USA the issues of development of military field medicine and personnel training present mutual interest.



The new draft of the five-year plan for 2018-2022 includes the perspective issues of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.