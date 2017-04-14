EN
    08:40, 14 April 2017 | GMT +6

    US military drops 'mother of all bombs on IS' in Afghanistan

    LONDON. KAZINFORM The US military says it has dropped a 21,600lb (9,800kg) bomb on a tunnel complex used by Islamic State militants in Afghanistan, BBC reported.    

    The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb (MOAB), known as "the mother of all bombs", is the largest non-nuclear bomb ever used by the US in a conflict.

    The Pentagon said it was dropped from a US aircraft in Nangarhar province.

    The news came hours after the Pentagon admitted an air strike in Syria mistakenly killed 18 rebels.

