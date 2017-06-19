US military pilots to give rock concert in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Tomorrow, on June 20, Starlifter, in the square in front of Baiterek monument in Astana, the US Air Force leading rock group, will hold a free open air concert, the City Culture Department reported.

For the first time, the world-famous military musical band will perform in Kazakhstan as a part of Expo 2017 International Exhibition.

The rock band consists of professional airmen who serve the United States Army.

Supported by Astana City Government, the US Embassy in Kazakhstan arranges the concert. It will start at 7:00pm.