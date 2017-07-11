US military plane crashes in State of Mississippi, kills five

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - A US military plane crashed in the state of Mississippi on Monday killing five passengers, media reported.

Five people were confirmed dead and a total of nine people were supposed to be onboard, the Clarion Ledger reported on Monday, citing Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks.



The plane is a C-130 military aircraft, the report stated citing Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Director Lee Smithson, Sputnik reports.



The US Marine Corps stated via Twitter on Monday that one of its KC-130 aircraft experienced a mishap Monday evening, but had no further information available.