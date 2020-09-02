EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:00, 02 September 2020 | GMT +6

    US: NYC delays reopening schools to Sept. 21

    None
    None
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that public schools will delay opening to Sept. 21 to allow more preparation for educators because of the coronavirus pandemic.

    The announcement came after the United Federation of Teachers threatened to strike because of concerns about a safe opening, Anadolu Agency reports.

    A deal was reached with the city’s teachers union and de Blasio said educators would have four days of preparation from Sept. 10 to Sept. 15. The original start of the school year was scheduled for Sept. 10.

    «What we've agreed to is to make sure the health measures are in place, to make sure there is time for appropriate preparation for our educators, to make sure that we can have the smoothest beginning of the school year even under the extraordinary challenges with conditions and move forward in the spirit of unity,» the mayor said.

    On Sept. 16, there will be a three-day remote transitional period for students, he said. «And then on Sept. 21, Monday, the school buildings open, full strength, we go to blended learning as has been described previously.»

    De Blasio said virus testing will be available every month in every school with many testing sites very near to public schools.


    Tags:
    Education World News Coronavirus Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!