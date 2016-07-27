US offered to help on Gülen’s extradition, Turkish FM confirms

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The United States made an offer to form a working group composed of officials from its foreign affairs and justice departments in order to assist Turkey in preparing its formal request for the extradition of Pennsylvania-based Islamic scholar Fethullah Gülen, who is believed to have orchestrated the July 15 failed coup attempt, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has confirmed.

“We want to bring the ringleader of FETÖ [Fethullahist Terror Organization] to Turkey. Our demand from the U.S. is plain and simple. They should not harbor this person who attempted to make a coup,” Çavuşoğlu said in an interview with state-run broadcaster TRT Haber on July 22, a day after U.S. State Department Spokesperson John Kirby remarked on Turkey’s extradition request.