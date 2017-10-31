US officials praise Astana process role

ASTANA.KAZINFORM The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, has received Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near East Affairs David Satterfield who arrived in Kazakhstan to take part in the Astana Process on Syria as the US observer.

The sides highlighted the progress that has been made in developing the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States. The foreign-policy establishments of the two countries will continue working closely to implement the agreements reached during the telephone conversation between Presidents Nursultan Nazarbayev and Donald Trump in September this year.





Participants of the meeting exchanged opinions on the prospects for resolving the Syrian crisis. The US officials highly appreciated the Astana talks' role in the de-escalation process and cessation of hostilities in Syria.