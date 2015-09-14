EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:10, 14 September 2015 | GMT +6

    US Open 2015: Novak Djokovic beats Roger Federer in final

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World number one Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in four dramatic sets to win his second US Open and 10th Grand Slam title.

    The Serb won 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-4 in New York, and will end the year with three of the four Grand Slam titles.

    Djokovic, 28, held his nerve despite a heavily pro-Federer crowd at Flushing Meadows in New York.

    The 34-year-old Swiss had been hoping to win his 18th major title and first for three years.

    In a raucous New York night session atmosphere, after the start of play was delayed by more than three hours because of rain, Federer looked to have a real chance in the third set.

    However, Djokovic broke the Federer serve six times and saved 19 of 23 break points as he battled his way to a 27th win in 28 Grand Slam matches this year, Kazinform refers to BBC.com.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!