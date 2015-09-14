US Open 2015: Novak Djokovic beats Roger Federer in final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World number one Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in four dramatic sets to win his second US Open and 10th Grand Slam title.

The Serb won 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-4 in New York, and will end the year with three of the four Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic, 28, held his nerve despite a heavily pro-Federer crowd at Flushing Meadows in New York.

The 34-year-old Swiss had been hoping to win his 18th major title and first for three years.

In a raucous New York night session atmosphere, after the start of play was delayed by more than three hours because of rain, Federer looked to have a real chance in the third set.

However, Djokovic broke the Federer serve six times and saved 19 of 23 break points as he battled his way to a 27th win in 28 Grand Slam matches this year, Kazinform refers to BBC.com.