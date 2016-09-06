US Open 2016: Joy for Juan Martin del Potro, agony for Venus Williams

WASHINGTON, DC. KZINFORM Juan Martin del Potro and Venus Williams experienced differing emotions at Flushing Meadows on Monday while another former US Open champion, Serena Williams, broke a grand slam record.

Del Potro beat an ailing Dominic Thiem to reach a first grand slam quarterfinal in three years. His recent upturn has the 27-year-old and his fans hoping all the injuries are a thing of the past.

Venus Williams, meanwhile, suffered one of the toughest losses of her 20-year career -- not capitalizing on a match point in a 4-6 6-4 7-6 (7-3) reverse to Karolina Pliskova -- and given her age, 36, one couldn't help but wonder if it was her final US Open.



The way she patrolled the court, however, and her grit, indicated that the seven-time grand slam winner still had plenty to offer.



Indeed she hinted that quitting tennis wasn't on the horizon, echoing her words at Wimbledon.

