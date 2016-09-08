US Open 2016: Kei Nishikori stuns Andy Murray in five sets to reach semis

WASHINGTON, D. KAZINFORM There may be a roof at the US Open this year but the rain can still be a turning point, as Andy Murray discovered to his detriment.

Cruising for most of the first set and a half against Kei Nishikori, when the roof was shut at 3-3 in the second it changed the entire complexion of the quarterfinal and the Japanese shotmaker rallied to defeat the world's most in-form tennis player 1-6 6-4 4-6 6-1 7-5 in four hours.

A sound similar to a gong that reverberated around Arthur Ashe stadium during a key point in the fourth set also unsettled world No. 2 Murray, who just last month crushed the 2014 US Open finalist en route to a historic second Olympic singles gold medal.



Murray had won 26 of his last 27 matches to close the gap in ranking points on top-ranked Novak Djokovic and was keen to earn the No. 1 position at some stage this year. His unexpected reverse is a major setback.



