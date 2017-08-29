EN
    10:06, 29 August 2017 | GMT +6

    US Open: Mikhail Kukushkin defeats 2013 French Open runner-up David Ferrer

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 103rd-ranked qualifier Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin defeated the 21st-seeded David Ferrer in the first round of US Open, reports Sports.kz.

    Ferrer, now 35 and ranked No. 25 fell to Kukushkin in four sets - 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1.

    This became the first success for Mikhail in meetings with the Spaniard who won all their previous meetings 7-0.

    In the second round, Kaukushkin will face 99th ranked Evgeny Donskoy from Russia.

     

    Sport Tennis
