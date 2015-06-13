US planned war on terror in 92 countries four days after 9/11

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - The letter was part of a cache of previously classified documents including a nearly 500-page CIA Inspector General's report that documented many "systemic problems" in the US intelligence services before September 11 attacks.

"On September 15, 2001, the Chief of CTC [CIA Counterterrorism Center] and I presented the President of the United States [George W. Bush] with a plan to attack al-Qaeda in its Afghanistan sanctuary and a worldwide plan that covered 92 countries. Our plan was adopted and were given significantly expanded authorities and additional resources by the President to fight the war on terror."

Tenet served as Director of the CIA from July 1997 until July 2004, and was the second-longest-serving director in the Agency's history next to Allen Dulles. He was appointed by then President Bill Clinton and retained the position under President George W. Bush, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com.