US plans to ban its citizens from traveling to N Korea - tour operator

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Young Pioneer Tours operator, based in China, that organizes tours to North Korea, has reported on the intention of US authorities to ban its citizens from making tourist trips to North Korea in the near future, TASS reports.

"We have just been informed that the US government will no longer be allowing US citizens to travel to the DPRK (North Korea). It is expected that the ban will come into force within 30 days of July 27th," the statement of Young Pioneer Tours, published on the company's web site on Friday, says.

According to the tour operator, after the ban comes into force, the US government will invalidate passports of its citizens who travel to North Korea.

The Reuters agency reported that information on the prepared ban had been confirmed by China's Koryo Tours operator that also organizes trips to North Korea.