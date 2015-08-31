US preparing sanctions against China over cyber hacking - media

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - The US presidential administration is developing a package of economic sanctions against Chinese companies and individuals who have allegedly benefited from hacking of US trade secrets, the Washington Post has reported.

The newspaper said citing several Obama administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity that the final decision on the sanctions could be taken as early as the next two weeks. "The sanctions would mark the first use of an order signed by President Obama in April establishing the authority to freeze financial and property assets of, and bar commercial transactions with, individuals and entities overseas who engage in destructive attacks or commercial espionage in cyberspace," the report says. The White House has declined to comment on specific sanctions. An administration official said Washington "sends a signal to Beijing that the administration is going to start fighting back on economic espionage, and it sends a signal to the private sector that we're on your team. It tells China, enough is enough." Source: TASS