US President's representatives visit Astana EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The US President's delegation headed by Deputy Secretary of Energy, Dan Brouillette, has visited the Astana Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In particular, the American officials visited Nur Alem and the USA pavilion there.

"I have the honor to head the United States Presidential Delegation at the Expo 2017. On behalf of President Trump, I would like to congratulate Kazakhstan on hosting this great event. I was glad to be able to visit the EXPO and make a tour around the American and Kazakh pavilions together with the delegation. I welcome Kazakhstan's decision to choose Future Energy as the current theme as the Department of Energy pays special attention to it," Dan Brouillette said in his welcoming speech.

In addition, the head of the delegation thanked the US Ambassador for demonstrating the strong leadership over the US Pavilion arrangements as a commissioner.

"Here, I would like to highlight the attention President Trump pays to the relations between the United States and Kazakhstan. As you know, the US was the first country to establish the diplomatic relations with Kazakhstan after gaining the independence 25 years ago. These relations have strengthened through the close cooperation between American and Kazakh officials and companies," Dan Brouillette stressed.

He also added that the ties between our countries, especially in energy and non-proliferation of nuclear arms, have only been enhancing for 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence.



"The United States considers Kazakhstan an important partner in Central Asia, as your national economy generates 60% of the gross domestic product in this region of Asia. This became possible owing to the huge energy resources of your country and your willingness to cooperate with the partners abroad and domestically for the development of the energy potential. We have already achieved a lot by cooperating in the field of energy and we hope to continue our cooperation in the coming years," Dan Brouillette said.

At the same time, he expressed the hope that the Expo 2017 will inspire the next generation scientists and engineers to solve the energy challenges of the future. "I thank Kazakhstan for the attention to the important issue of the Future Energy and I am looking forward to working together in this field in the coming years," the US Deputy Secretary of Energy summed up.