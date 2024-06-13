U.S. program to foster citizen engagement improves lives of over 300,000 Kyrgyzstanis

Since 2019, the U.S. government’s Jigerduu Jarandar project – through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) – has positively impacted communities across 19 municipalities in the Kyrgyz Republic, Kabar reports.

With a commitment to fostering active citizenship, the project has benefited over 62,000 residents with new parks, safer sidewalks, improved street lighting, and inclusive playgrounds. The project also provided free legal aid to 38,000 individuals, supported nearly 11,000 survivors of gender-based violence, and improved solid waste management systems to benefit over 200,000 residents.

Member of the Jogorku Kenesh Elvira Surabaldieva, Minister of Justice Ayaz Baetov, Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Development, and Migration Chyngyzbek Mamat uulu, USAID/Kyrgyz Republic Acting Mission Director James Lykos, government officials, representatives of civil society organizations, crisis centers, local self-governments, and the Ombudsperson’s Institute attended the “Active Communities – Foundation for Development” conference to review the successes of the five-year Jigerduu Jarandar project.

“The United States is proud to have supported the Kyrgyz government and local communities through the USAID Jigerduu Jarandar project. It has been a joint effort to help citizens make their communities a better and safer place, and better understand and claim their rights,” highlighted James Lykos, Acting Mission Director of USAID/Kyrgyz Republic.

“I would like to thank the USAID Jigerduu Jarandar project for promoting initiatives in the field of legal assistance and notary services for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Justice will continue to develop fruitful cooperation in these areas,” said Minister of Justice Ayaz Baetov.