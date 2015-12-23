US sanction list includes VTB branch in Kazakhstan and other countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - US expanded sanctions lists against Russia. The updated sanction list includes VTB24, branches of Savings Bank, as well as "Yandex". This is necessary to increase the effectiveness of the sanctions previously imposed, the US Embassy in Moscow said.

Financial institutions in the US sanction list include VTB24, Bank VTB Africa, a subsidiary of VTB in Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Serbia and Ukraine, a subsidiary of Savings Bank in Belarus, Switzerland, Austria and Ukraine, "VTB Capital Holding ", LLC " VTB Insurance", JSC "VTB Leasing", JSC "Sberbank. Automated Trading System", Pension Fund of the Savings Bank, Ltd. "Sberbank Capital", LLC "Financial Company Savings Bank", JSC "Savings Insurance", CJSC "Sberbank Leasing", JSC "Sberbank Technology", "Yandex" (Sberbank holds a 75% stake). The sanction list also included subsidiaries of "Rostec" corporation, OJSC "Moscow mechanical pilot plant", "Schwabe" holding, CJSC "Gals-Development", Joint Industrial Corporation "Oboronprom", OJSC "Rosoboronexport", "Joint instrument-making company", JSC "Russian Helicopters". The SDN list joins Genbank, Inresbank, Sevastopol Marine Bank, "Upper Volga" Bank, Krayinvestbank, Mosoblbank. In addition, US sanction list is applicable to "Yalta film studio", "Air-Terminal Group" sanatorium "Lower Oreanda", State Concern "Massandra", plant of sparkling wines "New World", several offshore companies.