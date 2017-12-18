US Secretary of State congratulates Kazakhstan on 26th Independence Anniversary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson congratulated Kazakhstan on the Independence Day, Kazinform cites the statement published by the US Department of State.

"On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, warm congratulations to the people of Kazakhstan as you celebrate 26 years of your nation's independence. Today, the United States and Kazakhstan are closer partners, working together to expand our economic, energy, science, and technology cooperation, and to promote regional security and stability. Our cooperation on global issues has deepened during Kazakhstan's term as a member of the United Nations Security Council," the statement says.



He also congratulated Kazakhstan on the success of Astana Expo 2017.