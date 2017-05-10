EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:05, 10 May 2017 | GMT +6

    US Secretary of State meets Russian FM in Washington DC

    None
    None
    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has welcomed Russian FM Sergei Lavrov to the Department of State in Washington, DC to discuss a broad range of issues, Sputnik reports.

    "I want to welcome Foreign Minister Lavrov to the State Department, and express my appreciation for him making the trip to Washington so that we could continue our dialogue and our exchange of views that began in Moscow the dialogue he hosted on a very broad range of topics," Tillerson said.

    Lavrov started his working visit to the United States on Tuesday. Later that day, it became known that a meeting between US President Trump and the Russian Foreign Minister had been set on Wednesday.

    In April, Tillerson paid a visit to Russia and held a meeting with Lavrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

     

    Tags:
    Russia World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!