    21:14, 30 March 2023 | GMT +6

    US Senate votes to end COVID-19 emergency

    None
    Photo: Anadolu Agency
    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM -The US Senate adopted a resolution Wednesday that would end the COVID-19 national emergency declared three years ago by former President Donald Trump when the pandemic started, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

    The Senate passed the Republican-led resolution by a vote of 68-23, sending it to President Joe Biden to sign.

    Biden is expected to sign the bill.

    President Biden announced in January that he would end the national emergency and public health emergency for addressing COVID-19 on May 11.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world
