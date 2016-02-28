WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Representatives of the US sheriff's office have not confirmed the Russian citizenship of the two teenagers who were shot in the US state of Washington, a spokesman for the Russian Consulate General in Seattle said Sunday.

On Friday, an unknown man in the state of Washington called the police and reported that he had shot two children, a woman and another person. The man shot himself hours after police had arrived. On Saturday, Russian children's rights commissioner Pavel Astakhov said that the boys had been adopted in Russia.

"Today the meeting of the Consulate General's employees with the representatives of Mason County's Sheriff's Office was held. The representatives of the US authorities have confirmed the names of the killed children and a mother that were mentioned in media, but have not confirmed the citizenship of any of the teenagers," the spokesman told RIA Novosti.

He added that there is no point to rush to conclusions in the issue of teenagers' citizenship.

He also said that Mason County's Sheriff's Office expects that the girl that survived in the shooting will help them to investigate into the incident, Sputniknews.com.

"They said that the survived girl was in satisfactory condition and they would try to know something with her help," the spokesman told RIA Novosti.