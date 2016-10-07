US soldiers charged for selling $1M of sensitive equipment to Russia, China and Kazakhstan

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Six US Army soldiers and two civilians have been charged with stealing and selling restricted military equipment to buyers in other nations, including in Russia, China, Ukraine and Kazakhstan, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Thursday, Sputnik reports.

"The soldiers charged stole more than $1 million worth of sensitive military equipment from the US Army installation at Fort Campbell and sold it to others... who then re-sold the equipment on eBay," the release stated.

The equipment included sniper telescopes and rifle accessories, machine gun parts and accessories, grenade launcher sights, flight helmets, communication headsets, body armor and medical supplies, according to the release.

The two civilians, John Roberts, 26 and Cory Wilson, 42, both from the US state of Tennessee, were charged with selling the equipment to eBay customers in ten nations, including in Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Romania, Lithuania and Moldova, the release explained.

Roberts, Wilson, two US Army sergeants and four Army specialists each face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for conspiring to steal and sell US Army property without authority, according to the release. In addition to the conspiracy charges, the release noted that Roberts and Wilson face multiple charges of wire fraud, money laundering and violating the US Arms Export Control Act, with a maximum sentence of 20 years for each count.

Source: Sputnik