US State Department: Terrorists plan more attacks throughout Europe

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - US State Department has warned US citizens of potential risks of travelling to Europe after March 22 terrorist attacks in Brussels.

The statement released by US State Department on Wednesday said: "The State Department alerts US citizens to potential risks of travel to and throughout Europe following several terrorist attacks, including the March 22 attacks in Brussels claimed by ISIL (Islamic State terrorist organization)."

"Terrorist groups continue to plan near-term attacks throughout Europe, targeting sporting events, tourist sites, restaurants, and transportation," the statement added.

"US citizens should exercise vigilance when in public places or using mass transportation. Be aware of immediate surroundings and avoid crowded places. Exercise particular caution during religious holidays and at large festivals or events," US State Department noted.

A series of terrorist attacks hit the Belgian capital on Tuesday morning. According to the latest reports, the death toll in three bombings in Brussels has risen to at least 34, and more than 230 are injured.

Belgium hiked its terror threat to its highest level (level 4) and closed the borders.

Source: TASS