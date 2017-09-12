US stock market opens higher

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The U.S. stock market opened higher Tuesday ahead of the launch of Apple's new iPhone, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The Dow Jones added 66 points to begin the day at 22,123 points, and the Nasdaq rose 18 points to start trading at 6,450 points.

The S&P 500 increased 7 points to start trading at 2,495 points -- a new all-time highest level.

Apple will unveil its new iPhone and other products at an event that will begin at 1.00 p.m. EST (1700GMT) on Tuesday.

The tech giant's stock value, however, was down 0.24 percent at the market opening.