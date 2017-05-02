US strategic bombers join maneuvers on Korean peninsula

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Two B-1 strategic bombers from the United States have participated in joint training missions with South Korea and Japan on the Korean peninsula, which appear to be a new show of force against North Korea's nuclear threats, Yonhap reports.

The two strategic bombers, which departed from Andersen Air Base on Guam Island, took part in the joint maneuvers on Monday, the United States Pacific Air Force (PACAF) said Tuesday in a statement.





However, the PACAF noted that the US conducts these maneuvers as part of a routine and that these training operations "are not related to any specific situation or nation."

The statement came shortly after North Korea criticized the flight of these two bombers over the region, calling it a provocation.

For several months the region has been in a state of growing tension over the North Korean missile tests carried out on Apr. 29 and Washington's harsh response after President Donald Trump took office in January.





This situation has been fueled by the possibility that Pyongyang might test a new nuclear device at the Punggye-ri nuclear test center, as indicated by the latest satellite photos taken in mid-April.

The US, which has indicated it is considering launching preemptive strikes on North Korea sent a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson to take part in the annual military maneuvers conducted each April with South Korea on the peninsula.

Despite the unfolding tensions in the region, the US president previously said in an interview that he would be willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "under the right circumstances," although the White House spokesperson later pointed out that "Clearly the conditions are not there right now".