    17:05, 11 April 2022 | GMT +6

    US supports Kazakh President’s policy – Kazakh MFA

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Akan Rakhmetullin, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, spoke of the main outcomes of the meeting with Uzra Zeya, American Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «During the event, the sides discussed a wide range of issues, including cooperation within the UN Human Rights Council, religious freedom, political reforms in Kazakhstan, protection and integration of vulnerable layers of people, combat against human trafficking, expansion of rights of and opportunities for women, rights of disabled people as well as cooperation in security, law enforcement, and corruption fight,» said

    In his words, special attention was paid to the political reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aimed at further democratization of the country and ensuring respect for human rights.

    «The American sides expressed support for the policy of the Head of State of Kazakhstan in the political and economic sphere and Kazakh public institutions. Kazakhstan and the US intend to continue maintaining constructive cooperation and expansion of strategic partnership at the highest levels,» concluded Rakhmetullin.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and the US discussed the issues of human rights and democratic reforms.


