US surveillance powers to expire as Senate deal fails

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - US anti-terror provisions that allow security services to bulk collect phone data are set to expire after the Senate failed to reach a deal, Kazinform refers to BBC.com.

Key provisions of the law, known as the Patriot Act, will expire at midnight local time (04:00 GMT).

A vote on the Freedom Act, a revised bill that imposes greater controls on phone data collection, will not take place until mid-week.

The White House has described it as an "irresponsible lapse" by the Senate.

"On a matter as critical as our national security, individual Senators must put aside their partisan motivations and act swiftly. The American people deserve nothing less," it said in a statement.

The failure to reach a deal means that security services will temporarily lose the right to bulk collect phone records, to monitor "lone wolf" terror suspects and to carry out "roving wiretaps" of suspects.

The National Security Agency (NSA) who run the majority of surveillance programmes has already begun switching off its servers that collect data.