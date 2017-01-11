EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:40, 11 January 2017 | GMT +6

    US teams participating in Universiade take exams online

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The USA team participating in the Universiade-2017 in Almaty plans to pass exams online.    

    "The USA team has asked to provide a room for their students so that they had an opportunity to study, do homework, and take exams online. This room has been equipped already", the Director of the Athletic Village Directorate Sanym Sharipova has told.

    Not many teams made such requests. The Canadian teams also asked to provide such a room.

    "Taking into account the time difference and to help them feel comfortable and get accustomed we made sure they were accommodated in the buildings where the sun rays get to the room only in the second half of the day", - said Sanym Sharipova.

     

    In the athletic village there will stay 407 volunteers, 207 of which are athletes who will help in the sport events. 

     

     

    Tags:
    2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty 2017 Winter Universiade
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!