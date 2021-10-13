21:21, 13 October 2021 | GMT +6
US to open land borders in November, require vaccination
NEW YORK. KAZINFORM The United States will open its land borders with Mexico and Canada in November and require travelers who want to enter a vaccination test with a complete course, the White House announced Tuesday.
The date will coincide with the United States requiring proof of vaccination for international travelers arriving by air and lifting entry restrictions from the European Union, United Kingdom, Brazil and China, a measure announced as early as September, EFE reports.