    00:30, 12 August 2024 | GMT +6

    U.S. tops 2024 Olympic Games medals table with 40 gold medals

    Olympic Games
    Photo credit: olympics.com

    The Summer 2024 Olympic Games wrapped up in Paris. More than 10,000 athletes from all over the world competed in 32 sports for more than two weeks. The United Stated tops the 2024 Olympic Games medals table with 40 gold medals, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The U.S. won 126 medals in all, including 40 gold, 44 silver and 42 bronze. China came in second with 91 medals, including 40 gold, 27 silver and 24 bronze. Japan rounded out the top three with 45 medals, including 20 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze.

    Australia and France also rank among the top five with 53 and 64 medals correspondingly.

    Kazakhstan holds the 43rd spot in the official medal standings with seven medals.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
