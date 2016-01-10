US transfers strategic bomber to South Korea after DPRK nuclear test

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The US transferred B-52 a strategic bomber to South Korea due to the recent nuclear weapon test carried out by North Korea, the South Korean agency Yonhap reported on Sunday.

The bomber transferred from the US military base of Guam in the Pacific Ocean and entered the South Korean airspace in the area of Osan in the Gyeonggi Province.

​"This is the second retaliation of the South since North Korea announced the hydrogen bomb test," - said the agency. The first measure was the renewal of propaganda broadcasting from loudspeakers on the territory of the DPRK.



On Wednesday, Pyongyang announced it had successfully carried out the first test of a hydrogen bomb. The international community has condemned the test as provocative, and undermining stability in the region.

The UN resolutions of 1718 and 1814 urge Pyongyang to refrain from nuclear tests and reengage in talks on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Source: Sputniknews.com