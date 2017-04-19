US: Trump signs executive order reviewing H-1B visa program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Donald Trump today signed an executive order directing the government to review its policies on the H-1B visa program, as the administration says it looks to cut down on abuse in the system designed for high-skilled workers, TheVerge reports.

Nearly 200,000 applications were recently sent in for this year's 85,000 spots in the popular program, meant to bring skilled workers from overseas to the United States. But despite a push from Silicon Valley-aligned groups, the program has been controversial, with critics arguing that the system is rife with abuse, as it allows companies to unnecessarily import cheap labor instead of hiring within the country. Proponents counter that it is a necessary way to fill tech jobs that are crucial to the American economy.

Under the order, which Trump signed during a trip to Wisconsin, agencies involved with the program will be tasked with reviewing how visas are granted, although it's unclear what changes would be implemented after the review. Recommendations on changes will be left to the agencies involved in the program.

