USA Pavilion to showcase America's ‘Infinite Energy' at Expo 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. KAZINFORM - U.S. and Kazakhstani officials joined together for official ‘send-off' to World Expo in Astana.

The USA Pavilion held its official ‘send-off' to Expo 2017 Astana, Kazakhstan at an event in Washington, D.C., featuring U.S. and Kazakhstani representatives previewing the world's most prominent energy, innovation and person-to-person global event of 2017, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the USA Pavilion.



The project is a public private partnership, led by USAP Expo 2017, the nonprofit organization selected by the U.S. Department of State to design, build, and operate the USA Pavilion at Astana Expo 2017. The USA Pavilion showcases America's leadership in technology and innovation, and highlights the strong partnership between the people and countries of Kazakhstan and the United States.



"The USA Pavilion is the premier demonstration of America's energy, innovation and ingenuity on the world's stage this year," said Dr. Joshua Walker, President and CEO of the USA Pavilion. "Our American Student Ambassadors will welcome guests who will get to see and experience first-hand the future of energy from our amazing sponsors. Today's send-off is an exciting step in a great journey for the U.S. and Kazakhstani people."



Featuring the theme of The Source of Infinite Energy, the USA Pavilion shares the voices and hopes of the American people with our friends and partners in Kazakhstan and around the globe. The 1,100 m2 / 11,840 ft2 exhibition space is broken down into three parts: Theatre 1, Theatre 2 and the Post Show and was produced in partnership with the award-winning design and production agency, BRC Imagination Arts:

Theatre 1: A Room Full of Energy



Visitors are greeted by a question at the heart of the Pavilion Experience: "What is the Source of Infinite Energy?" As they enter, they are surrounded by images of the United States and greeted by an American Student Ambassador. Following is a film that features America's spirit of innovation that draws inspiration from the past while highlighting cutting-edge technologies of tomorrow. Afterward the guests are invited into the Energy of Life Theatre experience.

Theatre 2: The Energy of Life



Here visitors experience a surprising, delightful and entertaining show that is an emotional expression of the USA Pavilion theme: "The Source of Infinite Energy." The show is displayed across three massive synchronized screens that are further enhanced by a multi-layered floor to ceiling audio and light spectacle.



Pavilion Post-Show



The Post Show answers the question in Theatre 1: "WE are the Source of Infinite Energy." Here our sponsors and partners invite visitors to learn how the United States and Kazakhstan continue to expand upon their successful friendship and how we will continue to work to bring positive solutions to the world.



Complementing these multimedia presentations, the Student Ambassador program, facilitated by the Eurasia Foundation, is a foundational component of the USA Pavilion experience. These forty young Americans greet and guide visitors through the Pavilion experience, providing guests first-hand interactions with the next generation of American innovators and leaders. The USA Pavilion Student Ambassadors, comprised of college and graduate students, represent 29 states, speak Russian or Kazakh, in addition to 17 other languages, and currently are studying subjects from energy and economics to business and diplomacy.



"Our Student Ambassadors are the very best people to represent America at Expo 2017," said Ambassador George Krol, U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Commissioner of the USA Pavilion. "The Pavilion will truly reflect America as the source of infinite energy."



The USA Pavilion is a public-private partnership and funded exclusively through donations. Corporate sponsors include: Chevron, GE, AES, Citi, ExxonMobil, Fluor, Mastercard, Coca-Cola, Cisco, Microsoft, Visa, and WR Grace.