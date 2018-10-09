USAID to organize Central Asian Trade Forum in Uzbekistan

BAKU. KAZINFORM The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) together with the Foreign Trade Ministry of Uzbekistan will hold the Eighth Central Asian Trade Forum (CATF) on Oct. 17-18, 2018 in Tashkent, the Foreign Trade Ministry of Uzbekistan announced.

The CATF is an annual event that attracts representatives of business circles of Central Asian countries, international organizations, prominent political and public figures of the region and the world. Over 1,000 delegates are expected to attend the forum this year. The forum will be held in Uzbekistan for the first time, Trend reports.

The theme of this year's CATF, "New horizons in development of trade and investment", reflects the growth of Central Asia's openness to regional and international trade, which is particularly consistent with Uzbekistan's complex socio-economic reforms aimed at accelerating economic growth, from monetary liberalization to creating an attractive investment and business climate.

A trade exhibition will be held in parallel with the forum, where enterprises from all over the region will be represented from various sectors, including transport, tourism, information technology, equipment, production and processing of fruits and vegetables, and other spheres. The exhibition is aimed at demonstrating and promoting innovative products, expanding access to new markets, developing business contacts and searching for new customers and partners.

The memorandum of understanding between the Foreign Trade Ministry of Uzbekistan and USAID on holding the CATF in Tashkent was signed during the official visit of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the USA back in May 2018.