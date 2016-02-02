USD 20 bln fled from Kazakhstan in 9 years – Finance Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 20 bln U.S. dollars fled from Kazakhstan in the past nine years. Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov said it at the Government's sitting in Astana today.

“Of course, there is a reasonable question – what is the amount of Kazakhstan’s money abroad? According to the balance of payments as of 2007 (since the last legalization), the amount of outflow in “Errors and Omissions” makes approximately 20 U.S. over the past 9 years. This is an indirect indicator, but the only statistical one. To my mind, we have some reserves for legalization of money placed abroad,” said the Minister.

Along with this, he highlighted that legalization of income does not mean that these capitals will automatically return to Kazakhstan. This money has already been invested is some projects abroad. “Therefore we need additional conditions and tools in Kazakhstan for eligible investing,” added he.

“Money should earn money. Big finances are in big projects. Today Kazakhstan possesses a real beneficial instrument for investing – these are the objects for privatization, top-65 ones. Now we are planning to amend action plans and technical specifications for international consultants,” the Minister said.