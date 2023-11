ALMATY. KAZINFORM Maximum selling rate of the U.S. dollar in exchange offices of Astana made 364 tenge, while buying rate made 357.2 tenge per one dollar. In Almaty the rates made 361 and 356 tenge respectively.

In turn, Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan sells U.S. dollar at 356.71 tenge and Bank CenterCredit sells it at 356 tenge.

Yesterday, USD sell rate in Astana and Almaty exchange offices was 359 tenge per one dollar