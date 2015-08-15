Use and protection of transboundary rivers of Kazakhstan and China discussed in Beijing

ASTANA-BEIJING. KAZINFORM - On August 13, 2015 in Beijing, Shakhrat Nuryshev, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China, met with Jiao Yong, PRC Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Co-Chair of the Joint Commission on Protection and Use of Trans-boundary Rivers.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on developing cooperation in the sphere of water resources and joint work on the draft Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People's Republic of China on water apportioning in trans-boundary rivers. The sides appreciated activities of the Joint Commission on Protection and Use of Trans-boundary Rivers of Kazakhstan and China. During 2003-2015, 12 meetings of the Commission were held following the results of which important agreements and outcomes were reached. Work has been launched on the draft Agreement on water apportioning in trans-boundary rivers between Kazakhstan and the PRC, which is being developed by a special working group established in 2014. The first meeting of experts was held in March 2015 in Almaty. It was agreed to hold the second meeting of experts on the draft Agreement in September 2015 in Beijing. Sh. Nuryshev noted that the main goal of joint work on trans-boundary rivers of Kazakhstan and China is implementation of the agreements reached between heads of two states. The Ambassador said: "These issues are under special supervision and are regularly discussed during high-level meetings". Jiao Yong stressed that the Chinese side is willing to further strengthen interaction with Kazakhstan in this direction with in comprehensive strategic partnership between two states.