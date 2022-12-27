Use of solar energy grows in Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The Brazilian Photovoltaic Solar Energy Association - Absolar estimates that the average economy, when solar energy is used as an alternative for electricity, can reach up to 90 percent, Agencia Brasil reports.

The sector has been growing a lot in Brazil and occupies 3rd place in energy generation, second only to wind and electricity.

Brazil has surpassed the mark of 19 gigawatts of installed power from the photovoltaic solar source. Of this total, 13 are power plants installed on rooftops, facades, and small plots of land. The rest corresponds to large plants.

The number is considered historical by the sector and, based on them, the national industry confederation CNI estimates the installed capacity could double by the beginning of next year.

Absolar`s head Rodrigo Sauaia said the increasing prices in electricity bills and the reduction in the costs to install photovoltaic plates explain the growth of this type of energy in the country.

Solar energy is considered a clean source, producing no waste or pollution. According to Absolar, this type of energy has avoided the emission of almost 28 million tons of CO2 (carbon dioxide) in electricity generation.

However, the installation cost is not low. For regular households, the average price is BRL 25 thousand, and for industries up to BRL 200 thousand. Sauaia also stated these values should fall. As the reduction in monthly bills is high, the investment is recovered in a few years.

Since 2012, solar energy has guaranteed BRL 10 billion in new investments in Brazil, generating 640,000 jobs. The revenue to the public purse corresponds to almost BRL 40 billion, Absolar explained.

Photo: Agencia Brasil