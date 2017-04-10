Ust-Kamenogorsk prepares for Asian Volleyball Championship

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM From May 25 to May 31 for the first time in its history Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship will be held in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the region's akim Danial Akhmetov noted during a meeting of the working group for preparation for this event, there are no trifles in such an important matter as the level of organization will affect country's image.

"Eight teams will be representing countries' capitals. We need to hold this event at the highest level", he said.

Organizers are paying particular attention to the technical equipment of the Sports Palace. Starting the beginning of May specialists will be installing a video refereeing and technical support systems.

The 2017 Asian Volleyball Championship will bring together the strongest players from Kazakhstan, China, Japan, Iran, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Kazakhstan will be represented by Ust-Kamenogorsk's Altai, which in the last two seasons has won country's championship.