UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM In 2020 Ust Kamenogorsk plans to build 7 kindergartens. Three of them will be built through Public-Private Partnership.

Four childcare centres were built last year at private expense, the regional akimat’s press service reports. Security cameras were installed in 2019 in a great many daycare facilities. This year it is planned to install cameras in all kindergartens.